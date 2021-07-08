EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $261,367.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00896006 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

