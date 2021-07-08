Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $301.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.54 million and the lowest is $289.00 million. Exelixis reported sales of $259.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 257.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 360,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 259,595 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,694. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

