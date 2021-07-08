Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $45.02. 49,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,369. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

