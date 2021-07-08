Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.36. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.