Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $266.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.26 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $215.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $997.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,707,376. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,095. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 2.02.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

