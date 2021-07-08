Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.70.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eyenovia by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Eyenovia by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.