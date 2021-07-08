FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.59. The company had a trading volume of 148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.