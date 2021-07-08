Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $521.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.65. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

