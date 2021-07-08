Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $521.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

