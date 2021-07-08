Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$650.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$600.00 to C$650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $442.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $480.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.61. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.96.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
