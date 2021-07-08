Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$780.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$675.83.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$552.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$560.77. The company has a market cap of C$14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$346.84 and a 12-month high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7299994 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

