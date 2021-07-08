Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,348. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $414.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $158,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

