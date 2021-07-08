Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Farfetch alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,417,000 after purchasing an additional 477,362 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.