Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics makes up 4.3% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned 0.29% of Fate Therapeutics worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,923. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

