FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in FB Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

