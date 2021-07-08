Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

ATEN opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.24 million, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

