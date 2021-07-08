Federated Hermes Inc. Has $90,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC boosted its position in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in News by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in News by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -265.08 and a beta of 1.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

