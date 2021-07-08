Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWM stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

