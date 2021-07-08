Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after acquiring an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after acquiring an additional 155,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

