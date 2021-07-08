Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Reaches $17,300.64

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,300.64 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00128345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00170066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,654.02 or 1.00148675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00967632 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

