FIL Ltd Acquires 17,407 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 277.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,578.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,606 shares of company stock valued at $31,707,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $374.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $376.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

