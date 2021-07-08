FIL Ltd Acquires 6,509 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL stock opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.24. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

