FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 4,245.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Energy Recovery worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ERII opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.69.
In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,541. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
