FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 4,245.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Energy Recovery worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,541. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

