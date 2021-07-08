FIL Ltd Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1,263.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

DVN stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

