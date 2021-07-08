FIL Ltd Invests $5.71 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Arvinas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $79.83 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

