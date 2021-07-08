FIL Ltd Purchases 7,983 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $55.44 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.