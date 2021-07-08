FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

