Financial Comparison: Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) vs. Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Earthstone Energy and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Portage Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Portage Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Portage Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 5.86 -$13.55 million $0.46 23.43 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$5.33 million N/A N/A

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Earthstone Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -20.63% 4.24% 3.30% Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Portage Biotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 78,875 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 38,298 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 40,577 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

