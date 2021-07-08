Financial Survey: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Shyft Group and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 106.36%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 5.25% 22.34% 11.58% Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Shyft Group and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.01 $32.82 million $1.18 32.66 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brand names; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under the Specialty Upfit name; provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services; and parts and accessories for its walk-in vans and truck bodies. The company's Specialty Vehicle segment engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag go-to-market brand names; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for motorhome and specialty chassis, as well as related maintenance and repair services. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

