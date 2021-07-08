FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.18

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $60.57 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000135 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001337 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 768,114,928 coins and its circulating supply is 336,706,859 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

