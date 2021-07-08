First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $228.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

