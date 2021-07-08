First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. 1,007,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.32. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

