First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

MYFW opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Western Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.