FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 88.85 ($1.16). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.13), with a volume of 3,221,429 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

