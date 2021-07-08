Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,336 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fisker were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $14,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Fisker by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

