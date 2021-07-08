Five Below’s (FIVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.
FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.
Shares of FIVE opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.18.
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
