Five Below’s (FIVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

Shares of FIVE opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

