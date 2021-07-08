Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

