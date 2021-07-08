Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $945.92. 7,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $863.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $960.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

