Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $35.42 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 260.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 656.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 103.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 47,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.77. The firm has a market cap of $183.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

