Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $42.80 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NEE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 162,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

