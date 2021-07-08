Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $72,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $264.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

