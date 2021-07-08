Flowchain (FLC) Market Cap Hits $6,494.27

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $6,494.27 and $101,374.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00891149 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.