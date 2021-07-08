Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Trading Down 6.5%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 82,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 77,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 million and a PE ratio of -14.29.

About Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi Ai Inc, a technology company, engages in the development of automated artificial intelligence marketing platform for bricks and mortar retailers. The company offers various brands and retailers with the solutions to interconnect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that helps in plugging into various point of sale environments that are independent of hardware or IT networks.

