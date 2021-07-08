Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,565,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

