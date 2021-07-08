Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Position Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of FMX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $86.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.