Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster the Ford’s top line. The firm’s alliance with Volkswagen is likely to accelerate execution of electric vehicle (EV) strategy and boost Argo AI prospects. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles and acquisition of Electriphi to provide fleet-depot charging also bodes well. The company’s big push toward the development of electric and autonomous vehicles (AV) will drive profitability. In fact, Ford’s commitment to spend more than $30 billion in EVs and $7 billion in AV through 2025 — offers ample growth visibility. Ford’s restructuring initiatives in European market and strong vehicle sales momentum in China are other tailwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of F opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

