Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster the Ford’s top line. The firm’s alliance with Volkswagen is likely to accelerate execution of electric vehicle (EV) strategy and boost Argo AI prospects. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles and acquisition of Electriphi to provide fleet-depot charging also bodes well. The company’s big push toward the development of electric and autonomous vehicles (AV) will drive profitability. In fact, Ford’s commitment to spend more than $30 billion in EVs and $7 billion in AV through 2025 — offers ample growth visibility. Ford’s restructuring initiatives in European market and strong vehicle sales momentum in China are other tailwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

