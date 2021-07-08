FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 652,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FORM opened at $35.25 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

