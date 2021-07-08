Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 223,758 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $253.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.