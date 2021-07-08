Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 38,921 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Fossil Group worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $14,791,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.